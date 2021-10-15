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Mysterious Ancient Stone Jars of the Afterlife - Were They Created by Giants? [14.10.2021]
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131 views • October 15, 2021
Rumor has it that these lands were once ruled by giants. The greatest was a warrior king named Khun Jeuang whose armies, the story goes, celebrated their conquests in modern-day Xieng Khouang province in north-east Laos, with whisky served from enormous stone urns. However, the analysis on these huge stone jars revealed something far stranger.
44 views Premiered 55 minutes ago
Phenomena Magazine
13.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Xyg2V-duNcg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwMD0j2-Y7AkkZsb2UT03GA
44 views Premiered 55 minutes ago
Phenomena Magazine
13.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Xyg2V-duNcg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwMD0j2-Y7AkkZsb2UT03GA
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