God's Kingdom is Coming: Are You Ready?

Christ's second coming will usher in the Kingdom of Heaven on earth, and openly crown Jesus as King over all people. This is part of God's plan to redeem creation, and restore earth to the way it was intended to be. When Christians pray "Thy Kingdom come" we are literally praying for heaven on earth, i.e. thy kingdom come here on earth! This is the powerful hope we have! However, not everyone will make the cut. What it will take to be part of this brave new world, is to adhere to and obey the fundamental principles of Jesus - his teachings. While many try to cheat their way to the top, God is looking for individuals who will not fall into corruption. Do you have what it takes to stay faithful to Jesus' message at all cost, in order to be a part of God's government?