© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God's Kingdom is Coming: Are You Ready?
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • February 22, 2020
Christ's second coming will usher in the Kingdom of Heaven on earth, and openly crown Jesus as King over all people. This is part of God's plan to redeem creation, and restore earth to the way it was intended to be. When Christians pray "Thy Kingdom come" we are literally praying for heaven on earth, i.e. thy kingdom come here on earth! This is the powerful hope we have! However, not everyone will make the cut. What it will take to be part of this brave new world, is to adhere to and obey the fundamental principles of Jesus - his teachings. While many try to cheat their way to the top, God is looking for individuals who will not fall into corruption. Do you have what it takes to stay faithful to Jesus' message at all cost, in order to be a part of God's government?
Keywords
corruptionkingdom of heaventeachings of jesusendtimesurvivorsend time survivorstraining for end timesapocalyptic moviespreparing for the last daysjesus messagejesus as kingyour kingdom come here on earththy kingdom come here on earthgods governmentredeem creationthe kingdom of heaven on earthheaven on earththy kingdom comewhat is corruptionfundamental principles of jesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.