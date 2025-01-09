How to turn Bitcoin into CASH in El Salvador

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, I’ll give you step-by-step advice on how to withdraw US dollars from a CHIVO ATM after selling Bitcoin in El Salvador. I’ll guide you through the entire process, from selling your Bitcoin as well as advice on using your BTC wallet on the lightning network. Plus, join us for a walking tour of our neighborhood and a visit to the vibrant Pasatiempo Mall. Whether you’re visiting or moving to El Salvador, this video will help you navigate everyday life with ease!