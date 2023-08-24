Create New Account
LAVROV - The Reason for the Explosive Growth of BRICS is the Countries' Understanding ... - The Hegemony is Global
The reason for the explosive growth of BRICS is the countries' understanding of the underlying causes of the processes that have revealed the West's absolute commitment to maintaining hegemony at any cost - Sergey Lavrov.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the goal of the United States is not only to punish the Russian Federation through the Ukrainian regime, but to eliminate any dissent.

