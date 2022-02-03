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What About Enlighten Ones? Do They Still Have Emotions to Deal With? What Is Enlightenment? Lucinda - the 6th Sphere Spirit Example
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160 views • February 03, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/YvmJ8YuzmEs
20080809 Overview Of Divine Truth - The Divine Love Path P1
Cut:
41m32s – 46m18s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“TRUE ENLIGHTENMENT IS UNDERSTANDING THAT YOU ARE PERPETUAL STUDENT.”
“GOD HAS MADE YOU AN EVERLASTING BEING.”
“TRUTH IS WHAT ACTUALLY ESTABLISHES A LOVE BOND AND THAT’S THE ONLY THING THAT IS GOING TO WORK. AND WHAT IS TRUTH? TRUTH IS TOTAL EMOTIONAL NAKEDNESS.”
https://youtu.be/YvmJ8YuzmEs
20080809 Overview Of Divine Truth - The Divine Love Path P1
Cut:
41m32s – 46m18s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“TRUE ENLIGHTENMENT IS UNDERSTANDING THAT YOU ARE PERPETUAL STUDENT.”
“GOD HAS MADE YOU AN EVERLASTING BEING.”
“TRUTH IS WHAT ACTUALLY ESTABLISHES A LOVE BOND AND THAT’S THE ONLY THING THAT IS GOING TO WORK. AND WHAT IS TRUTH? TRUTH IS TOTAL EMOTIONAL NAKEDNESS.”
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