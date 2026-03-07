In their foreheads (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, February 28, 2026.





“In their foreheads” is a biblical term that is mentioned 5 times in the Bible and more specifically in the book of Revelation. “In their foreheads” is the plural version of “in his forehead”.





In Revelation 7:3, Revelation 9:4; Revelation 13:16; Revelation 14:1, 9 and Revelation 22:4 speaks of “in their foreheads while Revelation 14:9 uses the singular form with “in his forehead”.





What is found in our foreheads? Our minds which enable us to make decisions, to think and to feel, to make plans. Our minds is where we have the faculty of consciousness and thought.





Revelation 14:9 speaks of those who are and will be disobedient to God by worshipping, instead, the beast and his image.





Who is this beast? The first beast, nation or kingdom in Revelation 13:1-10, 17 and 18 is the Vatican, satan’s home, which receives its power, seat and authority from the dragon or satan in Revelation 13:2, which blasphemes against God in Revelation 13:5 by having a few of its popes declare that the pope and God are the same and for mass murdering God’s people in Revelation 13:7.





Revelation 13:8 speaks of him, the pope, whom the world’s citizens, will WORSHIP by accepting with their minds, which is “in their foreheads”, the pope’s mark in Revelation 14:9 and those who will worship the beast, which is the Vatican, and accept with their minds, which is “in their foreheads” the mark of the Vatican beast, will pay a miserable price for their decision of embracing the Vatican beast’s mark.





In 1923, the Vatican stated the following statement about its mark: “SUNday is our MARK of authority...the church is above the Bible and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. Source: Catholic Record, London, Ontario, Canada, September 1, 1923.





The mark of the beast, again, the beast being the Vatican, will be the enforcement, by law, of SUNday, which goes contrary to God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment, which contains the seal of God.





Satan’s home, the Vatican, wants you to accept with your mind, which is “in your forehead”, his mark so that you will reject God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment that contains God’s seal that identifies Him as the Creator Who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that in them is.





With your mind, which is again, IN your forehead, make the right decision. Make the right choice. Choose to follow Christ in faith and to obey Him and His holy written word and you shall be in heaven and see the holy face of God the Father and His name will be written in your forehead.





