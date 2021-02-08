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Jeff Wyatt Westminster Magistrates Court 8.2.21 A DEFENCE UNDER COMMON LAW
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80 views • February 09, 2021
Outside Westminster Magistrates Court reporting on Jeff Wyatt's final day in court challenging his arrest at Hyde Park, Speakers Corner 9 months ago under COVID regulations.
Jeff was joined by Professor Dolores Cahill of The World Doctors Alliance and John Smith .
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Jeff was joined by Professor Dolores Cahill of The World Doctors Alliance and John Smith .
Follow Hearts of Oak on:
Gab: https://gab.com/HeartsofOak
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/HeartsofOak
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeartsofOakUK
Facebook: www.facebook.com/HeartsofOakOfficial
VK: https://vk.com/heartsofoak
Telegram: https://t.me/HeartsofOak
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