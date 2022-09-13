Tens of Millions of Chinese Under Lockdown Before CCP’s 20th Congress

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https://gnews.org/post/p1khk521f
09/12/2022 Just about one month before the CCP’s 20th National Congress, the Chinese regime tightens COVID curbs on tens of millions of residents across the country, disrupting their daily lives