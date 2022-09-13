Tens of Millions of Chinese Under Lockdown Before CCP’s 20th Congress

https://gnews.org/post/p1khk521f
09/12/2022 Just about one month before the CCP’s 20th National Congress, the Chinese regime tightens COVID curbs on tens of millions of residents across the country, disrupting their daily lives
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.