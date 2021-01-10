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PCR Pandemic - Interview with Virus Mania's Dr. Claus Köhnlein
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42 views • January 10, 2021
Dr Sam talks to Dr Claus Köhnlein (Co-Author, ‘Virus Mania’ ) about everything Covid-19. Diving deep into the reasons for excess mortality, Covid-19 PCR testing, parallels with the HIV epidemic, why coronavirus vaccines are being promoted and much more
"If someone is tested by PCR as positive when a threshold of 35 cycles or higher is used (as is the case in most laboratories in Europe and the US), the probability that said person is actually infected is less than 3%. The probability that said result is a false positive is 97%". In [PCR] virus detection, more than 35 cycles only detects signals which do not correlate with infectious virus as determined by isolation in cell culture." -Dr Michael Yeadon
source
https://youtu.be/-LToSnpz8A4
"If someone is tested by PCR as positive when a threshold of 35 cycles or higher is used (as is the case in most laboratories in Europe and the US), the probability that said person is actually infected is less than 3%. The probability that said result is a false positive is 97%". In [PCR] virus detection, more than 35 cycles only detects signals which do not correlate with infectious virus as determined by isolation in cell culture." -Dr Michael Yeadon
source
https://youtu.be/-LToSnpz8A4
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