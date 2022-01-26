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PEOPLE ARE WAKING UP ALL OVER AND KNOW THEY HAVE BEEN SCAMMED - NOW ITS TIME TO STEP UP THE PRESSURE
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82 views • January 26, 2022
MIRRORED FROM:
FalconsCAFE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/falconscafe/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/myZhQ6DyxaEp/
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MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [25.01.2022 09:04] [ Video ] PEOPLE ARE WAKING UP ALL OVER AND KNOW THEY HAVE BEEN SCAMMED - NOW ITS TIME TO STEP UP THE PRESSURE AGAINST THE CRIMINALS WHO PUSHED THIS HOAX - SHARE FAR AND WIDE - I AM BLOCKED ALL OVER https://t.me/marksteele5g/4929
FalconsCAFE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/falconscafe/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/myZhQ6DyxaEp/
Mirror. Source
MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [25.01.2022 09:04] [ Video ] PEOPLE ARE WAKING UP ALL OVER AND KNOW THEY HAVE BEEN SCAMMED - NOW ITS TIME TO STEP UP THE PRESSURE AGAINST THE CRIMINALS WHO PUSHED THIS HOAX - SHARE FAR AND WIDE - I AM BLOCKED ALL OVER https://t.me/marksteele5g/4929
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