UK Column News - 7th October 2022
UKColumnExtracts
Published 2 months ago |

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Vanessa Beeley and Iain Davis with today’s UK Column News.


00:28 - UK Winter Outlook

04:57 - What Is An Energy Shortage Life Like?

07:31 - Green Energy Not Going To Plan

15:06 - The Nuclear War Drums Continue

20:40 - Are Russia Mandating Vaccines For The Military?

33:12 - Disgusting Propaganda From The West's Usual Media Suspects

43:52 - The Analysis

50:06 - Accelerating Toward Dark Enlightenment

01:01:39 - Treatment of Donbas Referendum Observers

01:09:42 - Onl;ine Safety Bill Update

01:10:36 - Ukraine Government Official Fake News

01:12:27 - The Implications of the Alex Jones Trial


Sources: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-7th-october-2022

Clips: https://rumble.com/user/UKColumnExtracts (https://linktr.ee/ukcolumnextracts)

