Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Vanessa Beeley and Iain Davis with today’s UK Column News.
00:28 - UK Winter Outlook
04:57 - What Is An Energy Shortage Life Like?
07:31 - Green Energy Not Going To Plan
15:06 - The Nuclear War Drums Continue
20:40 - Are Russia Mandating Vaccines For The Military?
33:12 - Disgusting Propaganda From The West's Usual Media Suspects
43:52 - The Analysis
50:06 - Accelerating Toward Dark Enlightenment
01:01:39 - Treatment of Donbas Referendum Observers
01:09:42 - Onl;ine Safety Bill Update
01:10:36 - Ukraine Government Official Fake News
01:12:27 - The Implications of the Alex Jones Trial
Sources: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-7th-october-2022
Clips: https://rumble.com/user/UKColumnExtracts (https://linktr.ee/ukcolumnextracts)
