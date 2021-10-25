19 yo didn’t want the COVID "vaccine" and held out as long as she could...

This 19 year old did not want the kill shot . . . but Australia have made it almost impossible with their NO JAB NO JOB POLICY. We know, my husband, and son are facing this exact same choice, NONE OF US WANT THIS OR ANY OF THEIR JABS. Right now, I think my husband may end up taking it, due to HIS RESPONSIBLIITES as he says. I feel for everyone in this position . . . this young lady did not volunteer she was COERCED. No jab no job is NOT A CHOICE and when one is under that kind of psychological pressure ITS PRETTY ROUGH!!