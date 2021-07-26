© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TASA - July 19, 2021 - 14) We will Bankrupt the American BAR Association - Justice Anna Von Reitz
Follow
0
Share
Report
152 views • July 26, 2021
We figured out a way which we can collect the $279 Trillion Dollars from the American BAR Association. BAR = British Accredited Registrar, their royalty goes to the Queen. American BAR association is a criminal cartel harming and hurting American people since centuries for profit. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.