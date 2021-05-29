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The Metamorphoses by Ovid (8 A.D.), Book I
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11 views • May 29, 2021
The Metamorphoses (Latin: Metamorphōseōn librī: "Books of Transformations") is an 8 AD Latin narrative poem by the Roman poet Ovid.
Book I – The Creation, the Ages of Mankind, the flood, Deucalion (Noah) and Pyrrha, Apollo and Daphne, Io, Phaëton.
Prologue 00:00
The Creation 00:24
The Four Ages 06:35
The Giants 11:09
Lycaön 12:06
The Flood 18:27
Deucalion and Pyrrha 23:00
Python 30:29
Daphne 33:25
Io (1) 44:23
Interlude: Pan and Syrinx 51:37
Io (2) 53:26
Phaëthon (1) 56:12
Comprised of 15 books. Translated by David Raeburn. I think Book I out of XV is the most important, the origin.
Thumbnail: Page from the edition of Ovid's Metamorphoses published by Lucantonio Giunti in Venice, 1497.
Book I – The Creation, the Ages of Mankind, the flood, Deucalion (Noah) and Pyrrha, Apollo and Daphne, Io, Phaëton.
Prologue 00:00
The Creation 00:24
The Four Ages 06:35
The Giants 11:09
Lycaön 12:06
The Flood 18:27
Deucalion and Pyrrha 23:00
Python 30:29
Daphne 33:25
Io (1) 44:23
Interlude: Pan and Syrinx 51:37
Io (2) 53:26
Phaëthon (1) 56:12
Comprised of 15 books. Translated by David Raeburn. I think Book I out of XV is the most important, the origin.
Thumbnail: Page from the edition of Ovid's Metamorphoses published by Lucantonio Giunti in Venice, 1497.
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