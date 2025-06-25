MAJOR ESCALATION! IRAN STRIKES BACK, PUTIN ISSUES MAJOR THREAT TO ISRAEL AND U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
President Trump has authorized military airstrikes targeting three Iranian nuclear sites — including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan — in a dramatic escalation of the Iran–Israel conflict. But, it turns out these facilities were empty and this did nothing to hurt Iran's nuclear program says Fmr. UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter.
In a late-night address, Trump declared the operation a “spectacular military success,” saying these facilities have been “completely and totally obliterated”. Not so fast.