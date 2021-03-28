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2021-03-28 - Russell Brand - Great Reset The Leaders Colluding To Make Us Powerless
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80 views • April 06, 2021
Silicon Valley representatives – such as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt - are frequent speakers at Davos, pushing the benefits of big tech. But will a world increasingly dominated by technology really be beneficial to everyone?
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to Russell's Under The Skin podcast to hear from guests including Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Get a one month free trial at http://luminary.link/russell
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to Russell's Under The Skin podcast to hear from guests including Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Get a one month free trial at http://luminary.link/russell
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