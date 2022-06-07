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Lhisa ~ Namor, The Sub Mariner Theme (English & Latin)
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65 views • June 07, 2022
sa Mrklon
Hey Folks. So my new project that I had been working on was re-doing Marvel's 1966 Namor, The Sub-Mariner Theme my way with the song also in Latin.
THE TRACK: https://www.reverbnation.com/lhisa/song/33078721-lhisa-namor-sub-mariner-theme-marvel?source=artistProfile
Also Checkout My Comic Strip: https://ferrelux.com/2021/10/17/marvel-dc/
The Marvel Lyrics:
Stronger than a whale. He can swim anywhere. He can breathe under water
and go flying through the air. The Noble Sub-Mariner, Prince of the Deep.
So beware you deadly Demons. For Namor of Atlantis is the Prince of the Deep.
My Latin Translation :
Fortior quam balena. Natare potest usquam. Spirare sub aqua et ire per aera volans. Nobilis Sub-Mariner. Princeps (Mar) Abyssi. Cavete ergo tu Daemones mortiferos. Causa Namor Atlantis Princeps (Mar) Abyssi
Hey Folks. So my new project that I had been working on was re-doing Marvel's 1966 Namor, The Sub-Mariner Theme my way with the song also in Latin.
THE TRACK: https://www.reverbnation.com/lhisa/song/33078721-lhisa-namor-sub-mariner-theme-marvel?source=artistProfile
Also Checkout My Comic Strip: https://ferrelux.com/2021/10/17/marvel-dc/
The Marvel Lyrics:
Stronger than a whale. He can swim anywhere. He can breathe under water
and go flying through the air. The Noble Sub-Mariner, Prince of the Deep.
So beware you deadly Demons. For Namor of Atlantis is the Prince of the Deep.
My Latin Translation :
Fortior quam balena. Natare potest usquam. Spirare sub aqua et ire per aera volans. Nobilis Sub-Mariner. Princeps (Mar) Abyssi. Cavete ergo tu Daemones mortiferos. Causa Namor Atlantis Princeps (Mar) Abyssi
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