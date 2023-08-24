BEWARE THE MOSCOW PROPHECY PUZZLEMENT! IF the Pope Does Go to Moscow, and NOTHING Happens!

Mother and Refuge of the End Times





Garabandal and the Prophecy of a Pope Visiting Moscow! BY TED FLYNN / AUGUST 1, 2023

Austrian author Albrecht Weber, is the key figure in the Garbandal story, as it relates specifically to the story of the Moscow prophecy. He is the sole source of the Moscow prophecy story which he alleged took place in the kitchen of Conchita’s home on November 14, 1965, the day after the last apparition of November 13 at Garabandal.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_yCFi0VpGs