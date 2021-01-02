The Sorrowful Mysteries of the Most Holy Rosary no background music

Sorrowful Mysteries no background music. Sorrowful Mysteries, Recalls the bitter passion of Our Lord, first the Agony in the Garden as He become sorrowful unto death, and of course it is our sins that cause Him so much pain throughout His Passion. Then the scourging at the pillar and the crowning with thorns. To repair for so many sins of the flesh, impurity and human pride. The carrying of the cross and finial crucifixion all are so full of meditation to help us change our life for the better. Our Lord shows the evil of sin for it cost Him so much and His willingness to suffer because it was the Fathers will shows His great love of His Father and how we to should accept our crosses willingly for love of God our Father. So much of mans downfall is trying to live independent of God. But the truth is without Him we can do nothing. So much has Our Lord done for us, meditate on His life and especially His passion and ask oneself what should I do for Him Who has loved us so much. The Limit of Our Lords love is to love without limit.