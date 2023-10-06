Create New Account
Sistema da Besta: Blockchain e Identidades Digitais (Anthony Patch) Legendado
channel image
JESUS é Santo
157 Subscribers
19 views
Published 14 hours ago

Video original - "Part 2: Blockchain Revolutionizes Our Digital Identities And A Brief History Of A.I. And The Future Of IT" - 12/12/19 - https://www.brighteon.com/693c43ce-3ff9-44be-b89e-bdde64fa0c02


Veja o video que ele menciona - A infraestrutura da Besta: Nanodiamantes, Blockchain e o telefone da Besta (Anthony Patch) Beast System (Ative as legendas em Português clicando em CC) - https://rumble.com/v3ew94w-a-infraestrutura-da-besta-nanodiamantes-blockchain-e-o-telefone-da-besta-an.html

Keywords
blockchainjesusapocalipsebestasistemamarcacanalsanto

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket