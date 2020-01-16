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The Curse Of Cultural Marxism/Communism with Pat Condell
Traveling Truth Tour
Traveling Truth Tour
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31 views • January 16, 2020
Pat Condell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trAyp5XXQgo&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2CVE6Nq3LTO77J0bw9gLwqMk4_HnjzuzDnDdwig3oZJD7EjVkKOJDpEN4


WE THE PEOPLE" We have had the Power since 1931
(UK) – Statute Law Revisions act, Removed of Sec. 2 of the BNA act, legally removing the Monarchy and all heirs from Canada upon Queen Victoria’s death in 1901.

1931: Statute of Westminster, ending the letters patent/BNA act, allowing Canada to Confederate. Key word here is (the letters patent) only the crown in chancery in England issue letters patent. Not the queen.

The Purpose of the Travelling Truth is to bringing some important information you , your family and friends that may be interested in Listening , watching videos and may be interested in having the team visit your local area to educate more people on a Solution - we do except donations - please e-transfer email [email protected] and thank you for helping


Direct Democracy was tried as a Solution to remove corrupt Legislation - Allow the Sovereigns to create Legislation and Finally to create a Constitution "For the People of The People by the People "- Political System - Referendums failed as the Clarity Act - ensure NO Referendums could ever work - READ the Clarity Act Below

Please research Republic Constitution

Canada a Country without a Constitutions explains how we are governed its time for change
https://www.brighteon.com/04849627-021a-43a5-a4fb-081306111fa3

Canada a Country with out a Constitution
https://www.brighteon.com/04849627-021a-43a5-a4fb-081306111fa3


This Website has much information - HO CANADA - Russel Rogers Smith
http://historylessonsdeleted.logspot.com/2019/08/never-have-so-many-known-so-little_29.html

This is Video explains the typed of Governments https://www.brighteon.com/36aa2d6d-fcc7-4820-9aab-fb2a340120c8


Travelling Truth Tour -"WE THE PEOPLE"
Constitutional Convention -on the tour educating and learning from others.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/dallas


Why we are Creating a True Constitution - Join us creating this amazing Document Travelling Truth Tour - Explanation in video below
https://www.brighteon.com/3e5695d9-ae65-4873-9732-42441bcf65d8


WE THE PEOPLE Constitutional Conventions - on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/



WE THE PEOPLE" We have had the Power since 1931
(UK) – Statute Law Revisions act, Removed of Sec. 2 of the BNA act, legally removing the Monarchy and all heirs from Canada upon Queen Victoria’s death in 1901.

1931: Statute of Westminster, ending the letters patent/BNA act, allowing Canada to Confederate. Key word here is (the letters patent) only the crown in chancery in England issue letters patent. Not the queen.

The Purpose of the Travelling Truth is to bringing some important information you , your family and friends that may be interested in Listening , watching videos and may be interested in having the team visit your local area to educate more people on a Solution - we do except donations - please e-transfer email [email protected] and thank you for helping

Direct Democracy was tried as a Solution to remove corrupt Legislation - Allow the Sovereigns to create Legislation and Finally to create a Constitution "For the People of The People by the People "- Political System - Referendums failed as the Clarity Act - ensure NO Referendums could ever work - READ the Clarity Act Below

Please research Republic Constitution

Canada a Country without a Constitutions explains how we are governed its time for change
https://www.brighteon.com/04849627-021a-43a5-a4fb-081306111fa3

Canada a Country with out a Constitution
https://www.brighteon.com/04849627-021a-43a5-a4fb-081306111fa3


This Website has much information - HO CANADA - Russel Rogers Smith
http://historylessonsdeleted.logspot.com/2019/08/never-have-so-many-known-so-little_29.html

This is Video explains the typed of Governments https://www.brighteon.com/36aa2d6d-fcc7-4820-9aab-fb2a340120c8


Travelling Truth Tour -"WE THE PEOPLE"
Constitutional Convention -on the tour educating and learning from others.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/dallas


Why we are Creating a True Constitution - Join us creating this amazing Document Travelling Truth Tour - Explanation in video below
https://www.brighteon.com/3e5695d9-ae65-4873-9732-42441bcf65d8


WE THE PEOPLE Constitutional Conventions - on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/
Keywords
governmentcanadabna actde factode juredallas hillsconstitutional conventionsthe myth is canadatravelling truth tourindian act
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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