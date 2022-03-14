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People Say “I Love You” to Manipulate You
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214 views • March 14, 2022
People who want to manipulate you will tell you that they love you.
Love is probably the most commonly used word that almost nobody can properly define (watch the video for a precise definition).
This is a major problem because if we can’t properly define the word that we use to describe people we genuinely care about then it is bound to be taken advantage of by those who wish to take advantage of others.
Thanks for watching!
Love is probably the most commonly used word that almost nobody can properly define (watch the video for a precise definition).
This is a major problem because if we can’t properly define the word that we use to describe people we genuinely care about then it is bound to be taken advantage of by those who wish to take advantage of others.
Thanks for watching!
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