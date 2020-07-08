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** The Fourth Industrial Revolution ** World Economic Forum – Our Promising Future or our Frightening Demise
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17 views • July 08, 2020
** Spiro Skouras – 6/July/2020
Welcome everyone, thanks for tuning in and congratulations! If you are reading or watching this, that means you have officially survived the first half of 2020. Something tells me, the second half will be just as crazy, if not more crazy than the first half was. In this report we will be taking a glimpse of what the not too distant future may look like. Yes some of this will be speculation, but it is speculation projecting forward based on the facts we have today. To be clear, the road humanity is being led down does not look very human at all according to the social engineers AKA technocrats who are deciding and dictating what the future of humanity looks like for us, we have no say according to the elite. Watch this report and decide for yourself, will humanity benefit from this projected future? or will this digitalized system of control be the final nail in the coffin of free will and expression of individuality. IN MICHIGAN, HOUSE PASSES BILL TO ‘VOLUNTARILY’ BEGIN PLACING HUMAN IMPLANTABLE MICROCHIPS INTO THE BODIES OF ALL STATE GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/michi... World Economic Forum's 4th Industrial Revolution https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9J... Mass-Tracking COVI-PASS Immunity Passports To Be Rolled Out In 15 Countries https://www.zerohedge.com/political/m... Digital Tattoo https://whatis.techtarget.com/definit... An Invisible Quantum Dot 'Tattoo' Could Be Used to ID Vaccinated Kids https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invis... Human Mind Control of Rat Cyborg’s Continuous Locomotion with Wireless Brain-to-Brain Interface https://www.nature.com/articles/s4159... Michigan Makes Worker Microchips Voluntary ... Wait, What? https://www.popularmechanics.com/tech... Bill Gates Calls for a “Digital Certificate” to Identify Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine https://www.newsbreak.com/news/0OdBn0... CIA Mind Control https://www.cia.gov/library/readingro... Forgot To Include RFID Vaccine Needles https://www.dcvmn.org/IMG/pdf/2019_ro...
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HebNRf75-Q&;feature=em-uploademail
** Ubiquitous, mobile supercomputing. Artificially-intelligent robots. Self-driving cars. Neuro-technological brain enhancements. Genetic editing. The evidence of dramatic change is all around us and it’s happening at exponential speed. Previous industrial revolutions liberated humankind from animal power, made mass production possible and brought digital capabilities to billions of people. This Fourth Industrial Revolution is, however, fundamentally different. It is characterized by a range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds, impacting all disciplines, economies and industries, and even challenging ideas about what it means to be human. http://www.weforum.org/ The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. We believe that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change. ** --- World Economic Forum Website ► http://www.weforum.org/
--- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0
Welcome everyone, thanks for tuning in and congratulations! If you are reading or watching this, that means you have officially survived the first half of 2020. Something tells me, the second half will be just as crazy, if not more crazy than the first half was. In this report we will be taking a glimpse of what the not too distant future may look like. Yes some of this will be speculation, but it is speculation projecting forward based on the facts we have today. To be clear, the road humanity is being led down does not look very human at all according to the social engineers AKA technocrats who are deciding and dictating what the future of humanity looks like for us, we have no say according to the elite. Watch this report and decide for yourself, will humanity benefit from this projected future? or will this digitalized system of control be the final nail in the coffin of free will and expression of individuality. IN MICHIGAN, HOUSE PASSES BILL TO ‘VOLUNTARILY’ BEGIN PLACING HUMAN IMPLANTABLE MICROCHIPS INTO THE BODIES OF ALL STATE GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/michi... World Economic Forum's 4th Industrial Revolution https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9J... Mass-Tracking COVI-PASS Immunity Passports To Be Rolled Out In 15 Countries https://www.zerohedge.com/political/m... Digital Tattoo https://whatis.techtarget.com/definit... An Invisible Quantum Dot 'Tattoo' Could Be Used to ID Vaccinated Kids https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invis... Human Mind Control of Rat Cyborg’s Continuous Locomotion with Wireless Brain-to-Brain Interface https://www.nature.com/articles/s4159... Michigan Makes Worker Microchips Voluntary ... Wait, What? https://www.popularmechanics.com/tech... Bill Gates Calls for a “Digital Certificate” to Identify Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine https://www.newsbreak.com/news/0OdBn0... CIA Mind Control https://www.cia.gov/library/readingro... Forgot To Include RFID Vaccine Needles https://www.dcvmn.org/IMG/pdf/2019_ro...
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HebNRf75-Q&;feature=em-uploademail
** Ubiquitous, mobile supercomputing. Artificially-intelligent robots. Self-driving cars. Neuro-technological brain enhancements. Genetic editing. The evidence of dramatic change is all around us and it’s happening at exponential speed. Previous industrial revolutions liberated humankind from animal power, made mass production possible and brought digital capabilities to billions of people. This Fourth Industrial Revolution is, however, fundamentally different. It is characterized by a range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds, impacting all disciplines, economies and industries, and even challenging ideas about what it means to be human. http://www.weforum.org/ The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. We believe that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change. ** --- World Economic Forum Website ► http://www.weforum.org/
--- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0
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