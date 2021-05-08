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Most immigrants are not from Central America | Panel
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20 views • May 08, 2021
Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs and Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain discuss the different regions of the world where immigrants are coming from to illegally cross the Southern Border - Via Newsmax TV's 'Saturday Report.'
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