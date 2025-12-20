Will There Be A Return of Pandemics ~Lib-Tards Claim Kennedy Hurting America ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will be talking about how the democrat propaganda media are trying to demonize Robert Kennedy junior's removing and dismantling the old health care system, they claim that he is bringing about a new pandemic. We will also talk about our concerns with the democrat / socialist goons trying to create a new pandemic and blame it on RFK junior, and the rise of artificial intelligence technology. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 455, entitled "Artificial Pandemic."
