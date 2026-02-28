Longford Railway Bridge - Tasmania - More Old World Architecture Removed

Jun 21, 2019 LONGFORD

Uncover the mystery of the Longford Railway Bridge! In this episode of Tasmania Rediscovered, we explore Herb King’s captivating 1915 photograph of the bridge and dive into the enigma of the missing steel columns that once defined its structure. What happened to them? Join me as I investigate this historical puzzle and bring the past to life!





🎥 New to the series? Start with the introductory videos:

• The Inspiration | T.R. - Tasmania Rediscovered

https://youtu.be/nK6kfjYs53w





• Episode Overview | T.R. -

Episode Overview | T.R. - The H.J. King Stories

https://youtu.be/_KFUpsHkUco





📌 About the Series:

Tasmania Rediscovered revisits locations photographed by Herbert J. King over 100 years ago, capturing how these iconic sites have evolved over time.





🎵 Music in this Episode:

"Remember When" by Brightseed (licensed by Soundstripe)





🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell to follow the journey across Tasmania

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCY5goNQ0W6f8BUjj0o1zug





Shared from and subscribe to:

Kathleen Hart

https://www.youtube.com/@kathleenhart707/videos