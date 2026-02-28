Longford Railway Bridge - Tasmania - More Old World Architecture Removed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jun 21, 2019 LONGFORD
Uncover the mystery of the Longford Railway Bridge! In this episode of Tasmania Rediscovered, we explore Herb King’s captivating 1915 photograph of the bridge and dive into the enigma of the missing steel columns that once defined its structure. What happened to them? Join me as I investigate this historical puzzle and bring the past to life!
🎥 New to the series? Start with the introductory videos:
• The Inspiration | T.R. - Tasmania Rediscovered
• Episode Overview | T.R. -
Episode Overview | T.R. - The H.J. King Stories
📌 About the Series:
Tasmania Rediscovered revisits locations photographed by Herbert J. King over 100 years ago, capturing how these iconic sites have evolved over time.
🎵 Music in this Episode:
"Remember When" by Brightseed (licensed by Soundstripe)
🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell to follow the journey across Tasmania
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCY5goNQ0W6f8BUjj0o1zug
Shared from and subscribe to:
Kathleen Hart