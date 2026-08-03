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Spain Reacts to Cueta Invasion | Laurence Fox & Tommy Robinson Fiery Oxford Union Debate 8/2/26
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World News: As the Spanish military scrambles to deploy emergency sea barriers, neighboring nations like Italy are moving to suspend the open-border Schengen agreement to protect their own citizens. Tune in as we confront the globalist elites refusing to protect Western borders. They tried to block the doors, but the debate still happened. In this episode, we break down Tommy Robinson and Laurence Fox's explosive appearance at the Oxford Union Debate called: "The West is Right to be Suspicious of Islam!" All of that and much more in this week's Top News Stories from Around the World! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/spain-reacts-to-cueta-invasion/

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tommy robinsonworld newsbreaking newstodays newsspainconservative newstrending newslawrence foxoxford union debatespainish invasioncueta
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