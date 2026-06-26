6/26/26 TRUMP: AMERICA/CHRISTIANS WILL DEFEAT COMMUNIST/TERRORISM/ENERGY CARTELS! BOLTON/GUILTY! THUNE/CENSURE! #AMREVWORLD250!

6/26/26 Today, President Trump delivered his most powerful speech as #47, declaring America & Christianity will defeat the globalist funded communist political cartels! Powerful! Meanwhile, the $200M per day terrorism-tax on oil is gone! Thune is being censured for his blatant obstruction of the Save America Act! Bolton pleads guilty for stealing National Military Defense documents and faces prison, a $2.5M fine & losing his federal pension(s)! We're going to see amazing gymnastics as the treasonous cartel flip like dolphins at Marine World (tribunals?) in the coming months! Break through the mind control, America! Take Action! And celebrate America 250 this weekend! We ARE FREE!





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Crown/Lloyds/IRGC $200M p/day "Terror" Tax on oil is OVER!

https://nakedtruth.news/nakedtruthnews/trump-ends-crown-terror-tax-iran-oil-king-charles-lloyds-london-terrorism-monarchy-great-britain-king-charles





Cathy O'Brien & Mel K: MKUltra Nation, Breaking The Program:

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White House EO on Quantum Information Science & Technology (QIST):

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Romania Bankrupt & Globalist Coup Government Collapsing! "Junk Economy" Rating Fast Approaching:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/romanias-globalist-state-faces-junk-economic-downgrade-end/





Live Replay: President Trump Delivers Remarks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Policy Meeting 6/26/26: START at 1hr 23 min:

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Breaking: John Bolton Pleads Guilty, Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison for Mishandling Classified National Defense Secrets:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/breaking-john-bolton-pleads-guilty-faces-up-10/

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