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6/26/26 TRUMP: AMERICA/CHRISTIANS WILL DEFEAT COMMUNIST/TERRORISM/ENERGY CARTELS! BOLTON/GUILTY! THUNE/CENSURE! #AMREVWORLD250!
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6/26/26 Today, President Trump delivered his most powerful speech as #47, declaring America & Christianity will defeat the globalist funded communist political cartels! Powerful! Meanwhile, the $200M per day terrorism-tax on oil is gone! Thune is being censured for his blatant obstruction of the Save America Act! Bolton pleads guilty for stealing National Military Defense documents and faces prison, a $2.5M fine & losing his federal pension(s)! We're going to see amazing gymnastics as the treasonous cartel flip like dolphins at Marine World (tribunals?) in the coming months! Break through the mind control, America! Take Action! And celebrate America 250 this weekend! We ARE FREE!


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Get Out & Celebrate America 250!!

https://america250.org/

Look up Your Local Events!


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/


Crown/Lloyds/IRGC $200M p/day "Terror" Tax on oil is OVER!

https://nakedtruth.news/nakedtruthnews/trump-ends-crown-terror-tax-iran-oil-king-charles-lloyds-london-terrorism-monarchy-great-britain-king-charles


Cathy O'Brien & Mel K: MKUltra Nation, Breaking The Program:

https://rumble.com/v7bv0fe-mornings-with-mel-k-mk-ultra-nation-breaking-the-program-6-26-26.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_l


Support Cathy O'Brien after "Tornado" Attack:

https://gofund.me/1437d4a04

Find ALL of Cathy O'Brien's groundbreaking works here!!

https://trance-formation.com/


CITIZEN VIGILANTE Link (Please support Forbidden News!):

https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/tipping-point?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1658626&post_id=203657155&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


White House EO on Quantum Information Science & Technology (QIST):

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/06/ushering-in-the-next-frontier-of-quantum-innovation/


Romania Bankrupt & Globalist Coup Government Collapsing! "Junk Economy" Rating Fast Approaching:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/romanias-globalist-state-faces-junk-economic-downgrade-end/


Live Replay: President Trump Delivers Remarks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Policy Meeting 6/26/26: START at 1hr 23 min:

https://rumble.com/v7buuwg-live-president-trump-delivers-remarks-at-the-faith-and-freedom-coalitions-p.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


Breaking: John Bolton Pleads Guilty, Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison for Mishandling Classified National Defense Secrets:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/breaking-john-bolton-pleads-guilty-faces-up-10/

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v7bvulu-62626.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Watch You Are Free TVs latest Interview on Neuro-plasticity w/ the Ess60/c60evo crew!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36ubQakd258


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


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C60 EVO: Miracle Molecule vs. Inflammaging!

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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

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