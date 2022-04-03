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Watch This If You're A Patriot
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202 views • April 03, 2022
A compilation of Telegram clips. A few come from some Jesus movie. Have a blessed day
Do you miss Fauci? He said if you're infected, no vaccine!
And so it begins... As I [not this channel owner but the originator of that clip snippet] stated recently in a video message, the govt and MSM are going to have to find a way of explaining how so many people have suddenly contracted HIV and/or AIDS... We need to inform the sheeple that their pin-cushioned arm is how they contracted the disease, before the MSM start lying to them AGAIN, potentially telling them that it's probably been in their system and undiagnosed for many years!
HIV/AIDS - Sponsored by Pfizer!
Do you miss Fauci? He said if you're infected, no vaccine!
And so it begins... As I [not this channel owner but the originator of that clip snippet] stated recently in a video message, the govt and MSM are going to have to find a way of explaining how so many people have suddenly contracted HIV and/or AIDS... We need to inform the sheeple that their pin-cushioned arm is how they contracted the disease, before the MSM start lying to them AGAIN, potentially telling them that it's probably been in their system and undiagnosed for many years!
HIV/AIDS - Sponsored by Pfizer!
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