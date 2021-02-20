© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 9:14-22 “New Wine, New Covenant”
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • February 20, 2021
We left off in Matthew with the Pharisees complaining that Jesus spent time with tax collectors and sinners.
Jesus told them in: Matthew 9:12-13
12 When Jesus heard that, He said to them, “Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. 13 But go and learn what this means: ‘I desire mercy and not sacrifice.’ For I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance.”
Jesus wasn’t calling the Pharisees righteous, but rather self-righteous. The tax collectors weren’t going about acting religious but that’s exactly what the Scribes and Pharisees were doing. Jesus called them out on it. He continues this thought as we get into this week’s message.
Jesus told them in: Matthew 9:12-13
12 When Jesus heard that, He said to them, “Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. 13 But go and learn what this means: ‘I desire mercy and not sacrifice.’ For I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance.”
Jesus wasn’t calling the Pharisees righteous, but rather self-righteous. The tax collectors weren’t going about acting religious but that’s exactly what the Scribes and Pharisees were doing. Jesus called them out on it. He continues this thought as we get into this week’s message.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.