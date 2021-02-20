Matthew 9:14-22 “New Wine, New Covenant”

We left off in Matthew with the Pharisees complaining that Jesus spent time with tax collectors and sinners.



Jesus told them in: Matthew 9:12-13

12 When Jesus heard that, He said to them, “Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. 13 But go and learn what this means: ‘I desire mercy and not sacrifice.’ For I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance.”



Jesus wasn’t calling the Pharisees righteous, but rather self-righteous. The tax collectors weren’t going about acting religious but that’s exactly what the Scribes and Pharisees were doing. Jesus called them out on it. He continues this thought as we get into this week’s message.