Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 18, 2024 - America’s republican leadership is a SUICIDE CULT

- US Congress's funding for #Israel and its impact on free speech. (0:03)

- US politics, immigration, and surveillance. (5:23)

- Free speech vs hate speech in relation to #Palestine and Israel. (9:46)

- US involvement in wars and #Ukraine aid. (21:36)

- Western nations looting Russian assets. (32:08)

- Financial collapse, #gold, silver, and food investment. (37:12)

- Israeli drones using sounds of crying children to lure Palestinians, resulting in death. (42:12)

- State identity and governance in #Utah. (59:36)

- Utah's economic growth, focusing on tech industry and urbanization. (1:03:05)

- Energy, climate change, and the importance of affordable energy for economic growth. (1:05:53)

- Thorium-based nuclear power as a safer, more sustainable energy source. (1:11:22)

- Second Amendment rights, Utah politics, and government corruption. (1:14:57)

- Sanctuary states, immigration, and rule of law. (1:21:03)

- State rights, currency collapse, and Utah's potential preparedness. (1:24:00)

- Utah's budget surplus and nutritional supplements industry. (1:32:16)

- Utah governor candidate Phil Lyman's views on energy independence and the importance of strong state leadership. (1:42:13)





