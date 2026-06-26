RIP Dem Party?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Republicans Must Avoid Making This Critical Mistake
* Be very careful with these insurgent political movements of committed nutjobs.
* Do not dismiss it.
* These revolutions always start somewhere.
* These are demonic people.
* It’s not a problem — until it’s a really big problem.
The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (25 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7btqgo-republicans-must-avoid-making-this-critical-mistake.html