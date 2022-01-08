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12/27/2021 Dr. David Martin: The vaccine is a planned genocide. The criminal indicted himself with words “We need to increase public understanding of the need for medical countermeasures, such as a pan- Coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media. And the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process.” That is a mercenary of death.