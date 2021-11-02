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!!BREAKING NEWS!! MEN ARRESTED SNEAKING KFC INTO AUCKLAND (NEW ZEALAND) L😂L
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70 views • November 02, 2021
Men arrested sneaking KFC into Auckland, NZ police have made a strange arrest after a couple of suspected gang members caught up in the boat of KFC and tens of thousands of euros attempting to reach Auckland. A lot. The guys were accused with breaking the Covid-19 regulations.
Restaurants and take-away services are closed in Auckland due to the Level 4 lockdown. Their home town is Hamilton, approximately 75 miles south of Auckland.
Restaurants and take-away services are closed in Auckland due to the Level 4 lockdown. Their home town is Hamilton, approximately 75 miles south of Auckland.
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