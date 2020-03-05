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Are You Good Soil or Rocky Ground? (The Liberator #6)
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5 views • March 05, 2020
This is the latest installment of the Liberator animated Bible comic series. Travel around with Jesus and his disciples as they preach and show the Kingdom of God to everyone. Watch as Jesus challenges people to forsake their respectability in The Parable of The Sower and then shows his own strong commitment to God by forsaking the appeal of his own family. Witness Jesus calming the storm and raising Jairus' daughter to life amidst the fake mourning and mockery of his neighbours in this colorful rendition of Luke 8.
Keywords
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