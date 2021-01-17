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120,000 Care Home Staff Refuse JAB
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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100 views • January 17, 2021
https://youtu.be/GIDViYdvu0U

120,000 Care Home Staff Refuse JAB / Hugo Talks #lockdown * Subscribe to NEW WEBSITE 👉 https://hugotalks.com/

Code 1 of the Nuremberg Code and the Principle of Informed Consent. 1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.

Further Information
Social Care Act 2008 (s129-130, effective 26 June 2010). This introduced sections 45A-T to the 1984 Act which gave the relevant minister the power to make regulations to prevent danger to public health and prevent the spread of infection.
The Act makes explicitly clear that the power to make such regulations does not include mandatory treatment or vaccination.
45E Medical treatment
1. Regulations under section 45B or 45C may not include provision requiring a person to undergo medical treatment.
2. “Medical treatment” includes vaccination and other prophylactic treatment.
Has the Coronavirus Act 2020 changed this?
No.
Powers to make regulations in England and Wales are made under and subject to the restrictions in the 1984 Act.
Keywords
it is a jab not a vaccinenuremberg code and the principle of informed consentmandatory medicine and the law see below
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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