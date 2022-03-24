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Vladimir Putin - Natural gas deliveries abroad are insured - but only for Russian rubles
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50 views • March 24, 2022
Telegram - DD Tube. | Subtitrare in Limba Romana - Romanian Subtitles | ”"We have decided to take a series of measures in the shortest possible time to convert the payment - for our natural gas, which we supply to the so-called 'unfriendly' countries, into Russian rubles," Putin said.” | ”"Am decis să iau o serie de măsuri în cel mai scurt timp posibil pentru a converti plata - pentru gazul nostru natural, pe care îl furnizăm așa-ziselor țări 'neprietenoase', în ruble rusești", a spus Putin.”
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