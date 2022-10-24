No Medical Clinical Data, CCP Virus Vaccine Scandal Again

https://gnews.org/articles/484927
Summary：This week, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to add the CCP virus vaccine to the required childhood vaccines, meaning children won't be able to attend school without vaccination. But the problem is that the CDC's decision has no medical basis. Even the CEO of Moderna just admitted that most people don't need a booster shot.
