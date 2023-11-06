Truth and Righteousness

Unprecedented killings as we past our record for the number of persons killed in a year. My response.
People afraid to share my post but they will share 600 times about someone getting gunned down. Now tell me whose side they are really on? The wicked get their activities promoted all over and people afraid to share what is needed for the soul of man. We do get what we want to feed on and share most.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.