Truth and Righteousness

Yahsdaughter137777
Published Monday

Unprecedented killings as we past our record for the number of persons killed in a year. My response.

People afraid to share my post but they will share 600 times about someone getting gunned down.  Now tell me whose side they are really on?  The wicked get their activities promoted all over and people afraid to share what is needed for the soul of man.  We do get what we want to feed on and share most.

tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast

