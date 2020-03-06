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The Most Famous Bible Verse - Can you guess which it is?
LoveGodAndLoveYourNeighbor
LoveGodAndLoveYourNeighbor
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18 views • March 06, 2020
John 3:16 from John's Gospel is almost universally regarded as the formula for how to inherit eternal life. However a deception in the Church has led people to consistently and almost universally misread this verse. Do you really believe in Jesus Christ? What, exactly, does that mean? This video may give you a whole new understanding, based on this most famous Bible verse, of what the conditions are for inheriting eternal life.


CREDITS Music: http://www.purple-planet.com - "Far and Wide" Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org -"Camp Worship" by Paul M. Walsh (https://goo.gl/ABR7iR) CC BY https://www.flickr.com/ -"Christ as Judge" by Waiting for the Word (https://goo.gl/eL9mLp) CC BY 2.0 -"Jesus_teaching_prayer" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/AL8bzx) CC BY 2.0 -"Jesus ascension to Heaven 39" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/v0XptE) CC BY 2.0 -"Congregation" by Ian Buck (https://goo.gl/HvrIHz) CC BY 2.0 -"The Promise of The Holy Spirit" by Waiting For The Word (Bernard Plockhorst)(https://goo.gl/yab1eF) CC BY 2.0 -"The Last Supper 28" by Waiting For the Word (https://goo.gl/50Aj3H) CC BY 2 -"Cloud 9" by Matthew (https://goo.gl/1WV07z) CC BY 2.0 -"Jesus Ascension to Heaven 69" by Waiting for the Word (https://goo.gl/8uqhiN) CC BY 2.0 - "Billy Graham" by Richard Bromley (https://goo.gl/09Jq0C) CC BY 2.0 -"Believers Voice of Victory Television" by Daniel Lobo (https://goo.gl/jgKw6b) CC BY 2.0 http://www.youtube.com/ -"sermon on the mount treasures in heaven 720p eng" by Wendy Leversee (https://goo.gl/QN4Dxt) CC BY -"Magnificent Prophetic Praise and Worship Session at ECG Sunday Service, Prophet Bushiri" by ECG Prophetic TV (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5CRJ...) CC BY - "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed) SFX: https://freesound.org -"Bells and Whistles - Slide Whistle down" by FreqMan (https://goo.gl/2p9nKm) CC BY 3 -"record sounds - record scratch" by luffy (https://goo.gl/QDFnkl) CC BY 3.0
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