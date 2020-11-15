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Heritage Action to contact over 1.5M voters ahead of Ga.'s Senate runoff races
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34 views • November 15, 2020
Grassroots organization Heritage Action announced it will be contacting over 1.5 million voters ahead of the Senate runoff races in Georgia as Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler look to hold onto their seats. One America's Stephanie Myers spoke with Heritage Action executive director, Jessica Anderson, to discuss more on the organization's Get Out The Vote campaign.
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