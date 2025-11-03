The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 411 - Beware False Teachers

In this video message I’m returning to the horrible False Gospel deception that is destroying so many people. I have been speaking out against the False Gospels now over the course of 45 years. The biggest False Gospel aside from the many False Religions is the Baptist Evangelical False Gospel of “Accepting Jesus or Receiving Christ or Committing to Jesus.” It’s the same teaching. This False Gospel rejects the Bible and God’s way of Salvation through OBEDIENCE and substitutes it with a Gnostic based Gospel of Mind Belief and Confession. Many of the teachings connected to this False Gospel originate in the writings of pagan Roman Catholic Augustine Of Hippo in the 4th century via John Calvin in the 16th century.

You may be asking why I am doing another video message about the False Gospel and False Teachings? The reason is, most people do NOT understand the seriousness of God’s commands to his people to SEPARATE from the FALSE BABYLONIAN RELIGIOUS and POLITICAL SYSTEM in the world today. To separate means to REPENT of all those FALSE Roman Catholic teachings. That’s what God means.





