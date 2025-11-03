BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 411 - Beware False Teachers
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
28 views • 1 day ago

In this video message I’m returning to the horrible False Gospel deception that is destroying so many people. I have been speaking out against the False Gospels now over the course of 45 years. The biggest False Gospel aside from the many False Religions is the Baptist Evangelical False Gospel of “Accepting Jesus or Receiving Christ or Committing to Jesus.” It’s the same teaching. This False Gospel rejects the Bible and God’s way of Salvation through OBEDIENCE and substitutes it with a Gnostic based Gospel of Mind Belief and Confession. Many of the teachings connected to this False Gospel originate in the writings of pagan Roman Catholic Augustine Of Hippo in the 4th century via John Calvin in the 16th century.

You may be asking why I am doing another video message about the False Gospel and False Teachings? The reason is, most people do NOT understand the seriousness of God’s commands to his people to SEPARATE from the FALSE BABYLONIAN RELIGIOUS and POLITICAL SYSTEM in the world today. To separate means to REPENT of all those FALSE Roman Catholic teachings. That’s what God means.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 422 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling


sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
