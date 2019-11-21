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21Nov19 Dems Renewed Surveillance While You Watched Shiff Show
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30 views • November 21, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:04:20 While you were watching the impeachment show, Democrats renewed PATRIOT ACT surveillance & cut highway funding
*00:22:19 While you were watching Washington, schools were psychologically abusing & humiliating your children
*00:31:43 GLAAD demands LGBT characters on TV at 20 TIMES the representation of LGBT according to the Census
*00:31:43 Children forced to role play rape & read poems praising Moloch, the Canaanite/Carthaginian god of child sacrifice for prosperity
*01:04:22 Tony Arterburn
*01:28:15 Elizabeth Warren embraces “Moloch morality” of abortion as economic right, Todd Starnes fired by FOX News for pointing out Democrats are the party of Moloch
*01:37:31 Sondland becomes Rorschach test for impeachment giving 2 different answers on “quid pro quo”, then trying to reconcile by throwing Rudy Giuliani under the bus
*01:55:02 Debate: Biden struggles, and fails, Kamala puts on Southern drawl, Tulsi nails Hillary & military industrial complex
*00:04:20 While you were watching the impeachment show, Democrats renewed PATRIOT ACT surveillance & cut highway funding
*00:22:19 While you were watching Washington, schools were psychologically abusing & humiliating your children
*00:31:43 GLAAD demands LGBT characters on TV at 20 TIMES the representation of LGBT according to the Census
*00:31:43 Children forced to role play rape & read poems praising Moloch, the Canaanite/Carthaginian god of child sacrifice for prosperity
*01:04:22 Tony Arterburn
*01:28:15 Elizabeth Warren embraces “Moloch morality” of abortion as economic right, Todd Starnes fired by FOX News for pointing out Democrats are the party of Moloch
*01:37:31 Sondland becomes Rorschach test for impeachment giving 2 different answers on “quid pro quo”, then trying to reconcile by throwing Rudy Giuliani under the bus
*01:55:02 Debate: Biden struggles, and fails, Kamala puts on Southern drawl, Tulsi nails Hillary & military industrial complex
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