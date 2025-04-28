BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1040 “What is the meaning of life”





Scripture: Malachi 3:6 does not change.





SYNOPSIS: What is the meaning of life? We are going to study this topic today. Has the answer been the same from the time Adam was created till the end of days? It the meaning the same men and women, Jew and Gentiles? Let us begin by setting up the standards first with the 6 different verses. Get your notebooks ready for today’s lesson.





VERSES: Malachi 3:6 does not change. Mattiyahu (Mat) 5:18 not until. Hebrews 13:8 3rd standard. Kohelet (Ecc) 12:13-14 meaning of life 1. Revelation 20:12-13 meaning of life humans 2. Mattiyahu (Mat) 10:28 meaning of life 3. Kohelet (Ecc) 12:9-14 weighed, researched, corrected. B’resheet (Gen) 2:7 LOFR for the word “life”. Mattiyahu (Mat) 6:25-33 YESHUA tells us the meaning of life. Mishal (Proverbs) 4:13-22 discipline leads to life. No discipline leads to death. Mark 13:32-38 the spirit indeed is eager, but human nature is weak. Psalm 139:21-24 Test me, and know my thoughts.





www.BGMCTV.org