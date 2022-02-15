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X22 Report B 02. 14. 22.
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420 views • February 15, 2022
Ep. 2702b - Scavino Message Received, Hostage No More, We Are Ready, Drip, Drip Then Flood
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This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is now in the process of creating chaos, they are pushing a [FF] in Ukraine, Zelensky already gave the date of the Russian invasion, why would they know the date and announce it? Trudeau is preparing martial law in his country. The Durham evidence has dropped and the fake news is not reporting on it, Trump prepares to go around and then take the bull horn from the [DS]. Scavino sends a message, hostage no more. The clock is ticking down.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is now in the process of creating chaos, they are pushing a [FF] in Ukraine, Zelensky already gave the date of the Russian invasion, why would they know the date and announce it? Trudeau is preparing martial law in his country. The Durham evidence has dropped and the fake news is not reporting on it, Trump prepares to go around and then take the bull horn from the [DS]. Scavino sends a message, hostage no more. The clock is ticking down.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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