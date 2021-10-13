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Federal Government Allows the Following to be EXEMPT from Vaccination! Except YOU!
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212 views • October 13, 2021
Keep in mind links article news headlines change day to day. Also keep in mind that the media will lie for big pharma and for the media reporting false claims and employers not actually reporting who in their staff is vaccinated & who's not. The fact of the matter is that WHY ARE SOME GROUPS EXEMPT, WHILE THE MASSES ARE MANDATED TO GET VACCINATED! It's not about your safety, it's about merging your PHYSICAL, DIGITAL & BIOLOGICAL IDENTITY!
Search for the following key words, too many articles to link up.
The Groups that are Vaccine Exemptions are;
All of Congress & Congressional staff House & Senate
6k White House employees
2,500 Pfizer employees
1,500 Moderna employees
120k J&J employees
15k CDC employees
14k FDA employees
8 million Chinese students in The United States
2 million illegal invaders
500k homeless & street people exempted
these people will be included in The Great Reset, while billions of people worldwide will be terminated
Search for the following key words, too many articles to link up.
The Groups that are Vaccine Exemptions are;
All of Congress & Congressional staff House & Senate
6k White House employees
2,500 Pfizer employees
1,500 Moderna employees
120k J&J employees
15k CDC employees
14k FDA employees
8 million Chinese students in The United States
2 million illegal invaders
500k homeless & street people exempted
these people will be included in The Great Reset, while billions of people worldwide will be terminated
Keywords
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