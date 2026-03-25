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THE AFROMAN TRIAL IS THE BEST THING ON THE INTERNET 🎙 BRETT COOPER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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Afroman, the legend you are.


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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdliVUNfLGU


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Rapper Afroman (Joseph Foreman) won a 2026 legal victory against Ohio deputies who sued him for defamation and invasion of privacy after he used footage of their 2022 raid on his home in viral music videos. The deputies, who made no arrests in the raid, claimed his mockery caused damages, but a jury ruled it protected satire.


Case Summary: Cooley v. Foreman (Afroman)

The Incident (August 2022): Adams County, Ohio deputies searched Afroman’s home for alleged kidnapping and drug trafficking, but no evidence was found and no charges were filed.


The Video (2022-2023): Afroman used his own home surveillance footage to create music videos, including "Lemon Pound Cake," which mocked the officers and accused them of stealing cash during the raid.


The Lawsuit (March 2023): Seven law enforcement officers (four deputies, two sergeants, and a detective) sued Afroman, seeking nearly $4 million in damages for emotional distress, embarrassment, and unauthorized use of their likeness.


The Defense: Afroman’s legal team argued his videos were protected by the First Amendment as artistic expression and commentary on police actions.


The Outcome (March 2026): A jury ruled in favor of Afroman on all remaining counts (defamation, false light, and invasion of privacy), allowing him to keep the creative work.


Impact: The case became a notable First Amendment defense against public officials claiming defamation from public criticism.

Keywords
afromanbrett cooperadams county deputiesunlawful raiddismissed court case
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Privacy Policy