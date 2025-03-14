PROOF of EVIL - Corporate Media Treatment of Elon; Then vs Today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Compare and contrast the corporate media treatment of Elon Musk back when he was solidly on the blue team and leading the environmental cause with Tesla, versus how they are treating him today, as he interrupts the gravy train of government contracts that head to their corporate overlords. This is with Lawrence O'Donnell from MSNBC, who demonizes musk as a racist and, a Nazi.