Mark Sherwood on The Power Hour - Protecting our community borders

Former Gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Mark Sherwood joins to discuss protecting our communities. Ending Title 42—has busted the US borders wide open with a flood of illegal immigrants—it is set to be an absolute disaster.

Live shows Mon - Fri 7 - 9AM Central: www.thepowerhour.com

If you appreciate this interview and would like to make a contribution to our work please buy us a cup of coffee: www.buymeacoffee.com/thepowerhour

Subscribe to our daily newsletter: https://thepowerhour.com/newsletter/