Mark Sherwood on The Power Hour - Protecting our community borders
The Power Hour
Published a day ago

Former Gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Mark Sherwood joins to discuss protecting our communities.  Ending Title 42—has busted the US borders wide open with a flood of illegal immigrants—it is set to be an absolute disaster. 

Keywords
politicsimmigrationgovernmentus borderscommunitiestitle 42

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
