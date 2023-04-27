Nancy Pelosi's Presidio Park payout under House investigation

RealClearPolitics reporter Phil Wegmann details how lawmakers are slamming the Biden administration for giving Nancy Pelosi's district more than $365M in tax payer dollars for parks and a new bill aimed at Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html